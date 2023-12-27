Shelter Spotlight featuring two adorable kittens

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wednesday Dec. 27 edition of NewsChannel 7 at 11′s Shelter Spotlight, we featured two adorable male kittens, Sven and Rudolph, who are looking for their forever homes!

If you are looking to take them home with you or adopt any other animals visit Lynn Haven Animal Shelter at 1750 Recreation Drive in Lynn Haven.

