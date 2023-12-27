Shelter Spotlight featuring two adorable kittens

Sven and Rudolph are ready to meet their new best friends.
Sven and Rudolph are ready to meet their new best friends.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wednesday Dec. 27 edition of NewsChannel 7 at 11′s Shelter Spotlight, we featured two adorable male kittens, Sven and Rudolph, who are looking for their forever homes!

If you are looking to take them home with you or adopt any other animals visit Lynn Haven Animal Shelter at 1750 Recreation Drive in Lynn Haven.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child seriously injured after ATV accident in Jackson County
Firefighters respond to Christmas Day fire in Bay County.
Firefighters respond to Christmas Day fire in Bay County
A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says
Firefighters respond to overnight fire in Seacrest Beach.
Firefighters respond to overnight fire in Seacrest Beach
USA Today’s 10Best recently listed ten of the best ball drops across the country and named...
Panama City Beach voted #1 ball drop spot, how it impacts area businesses

Latest News

Sven and Rudolph are ready to meet their new best friends.
Shelter Spotlight: two adorable kittens available for adoption
Daniel Scott Yant was arrested Dec. 26 in Jackson County, Fla.
Man falls asleep at wheel, hits light pole, arrested for DUI
Car Crash
Man ejected from sedan after two vehicle accident in Bay County
Bay County residents celebrate first day of Kwanzaa
Kwanzaa begins: Bay County residents celebrate