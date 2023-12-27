Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Megan Kennedy
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Cloudy conditions will stick around for the rest of the evening and overnight tonight with low temperatures falling to the upper 40s inland, and near 50 degrees along the coast.

Colder weather is on the way as well, Thursday’s high will be in the low 60s, however, a cold front is forecast to pass through the Panhandle tomorrow which will cool off our temperature even more for the rest of the week.

Sunny and dry conditions filter into NWFL in the wake of the cold front with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s to low 60s the rest of the week.

