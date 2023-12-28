Action movie filmed in Bay County set to premiere next week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Grab your popcorn! The film “Roadkill” is an action-packed adventure.

“This movie is so intense, from the get-go. It truly does not slam on the brake: literally, figuratively, any of it,” said lead actor Caitlin Carmichael.

The film is premiering next week. First with a sold-out pre-release screening at Pier Park’s Grand Theatre on January 2, then a nationwide theatrical release on January 5.

“It is a thrill ride from start to finish, so I think it’ll be a very action-packed, exciting kickoff to the new year,” Carmichael said.

The plotline is filled with intrigue.

“Roadkill is about a young woman who is traveling the backroads of a rural county alone and encounters a renegade drifter along the way,” said writer/director/actor Warren Fast.

While the story should be enough to make Bay Countians check it out -- there’s another reason to head to the theatres, as “Roadkill” was filmed right here, a product of Panama City Beach’s SkyPro Studios.

“We live in Bay County. This is our home. We intend to do all of our projects here. We did our last movie ‘Finding Grace’ here,” Fast said.

Filming for “Roadkill” took place over a three-week period back in December 2021.

The creators say that the area has a ton to offer for filmmakers.

“Bay County is great for any project. Like I said, there’s so many places in this county to film. You have rural roadways, forestry, the beach, historic towns,” said Fast.

The actors say that the Emerald Coast welcomed them with open arms.

“I truly cannot put into words the amount of hospitality and kindness that the people of Bay County showered onto this film,” said Carmichael.

They say the location and the people of Bay County played a vital role in the film’s successful production.

“This film truly would not have been possible without the synergy of the whole community coming around us to uplift us during those three weeks,” Carmichael said.

So grab your families and head to the theatre to take in a film that will truly hit close to home.

