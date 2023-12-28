Arnold’s Ashley Steen is This Week’s Student Athlete of the Week!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arnold senior Ashley Steen is a late bloomer in terms of basketball. However it shouldn’t be too big a surprise she eventually gravitated to the game, since hoops is in her blood!

“Just because I have an older brother that plays in college”, Steen said.

That older brother, Alex Steen, a star for the Marlins who graduated in 2022, and is now at Florida Southwestern.

“And he really inspired me. And I also just watched our teams play, and I thought they looked fun. I picked up a basketball, started hooping with my brother, and I ended up loving it”, Steen said.

Ashley’s not kidding when she says she fell in love with the sport. We asked her what about it she loves the most?

“My favorite part is probably working with my team. When we get those nice crisp passes back and forth, and we really work the court together, and get to score, and have good camraderie”, remarked Ashley.

Arnold’s first year head coach says he’s impressed with how quickly Steen’s come along, and adds she turned into a magnet for other players.

“Great basketball for only playing two years, she’s our leading scorer, she’s one of the first that showed up in the summer last summer. About four girls, and now we have 14 on varsity. So I will always think of her fondly because she helped build this program”, said Head Coach David Pleat.

“So I’m actually the captain, and this year I have been able to keep our spirits up, even though we’ve went through a couple hard losses. But we’ve really grown as a team. A lot of the girls are new, so I think that I’ve brought a bunch of hard working girls together, we’ve just been doing really good”, said Ashley.

And she’s doing well in the classroom too! How’s a 4.6 grade point average, and being ranked third in her class sound?

“I think it’s really important to just do well in everything that I put myself in to, and I just like to try my best in everything that I do”, said Steen.

And that’s paramount for a student who is looking towards a degree in bio-medical engineering with an eye towards working in cancer research!

“I think that playing basketball and in the classroom, they really relate together. I’m trying really hard in both. And I’m always like working to be the best, and I have to put in a lot of effort at home for both of these, working out in the driveway versus staying home and studying a lot also”, said Steen.

