Chubby Challenge Accepted

Chubby Challenge At Fatty Patty's
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man faced off against a burger earlier today.

On lookers chanted “Chubby! Chubby! Chubby!” as the burger made it’s way to the table for the showdown.

This burger challenge started with a 5lb burger, but when owners saw no one could complete the challenge, it was dropped to 3lbs. Even with the drop in weight class, Owners say, competitors still have a hard time taking it down.

“We had one person complete it last week in record time, 47 minutes.” said owner Nikki Morris. “So that was huge! But that was the only time I’ve seen it being done.”

Today the $40, 3lb burger and fries was up against a 178-pound man from Canada.

“So I’ve never done this before.” said Greg Cyfko, the Chubby Challenge Challenger, “Sure, YouTube or whatever can give you ideas. But I can eat, I think. All 178lbs of me.”

While Greg gave it his all. Unfortunately, he came up short when it came to the buns. But that didn’t stop the support that surrounded him. If you can’t complete the challenge, you have to pay $40 for the meal. But on-lookers chipped in to help front the cost. Greg says he didn’t attempt this challenge for him, he did it for those who are less fortunate.

“Obviously I’m fortunate to have the privilege if you will, to take on a challenge of that magnitude. But there are people in the whole scheme of things not having any or very limited resources in terms of getting nourishment.”

So, Greg brought two bags of nonperishable foods to donate to a homeless shelter and the extra money people chipped in went to buying more food.

There’s always lessons in a loss, but this lesson would have been taught through victory as well.

