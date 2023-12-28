Community mourns loss of longtime deputy

The Bay County law enforcement community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Retired Deputy Tom Hedges has passed away.
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County law enforcement community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Retired Deputy Tom Hedges has passed away at the age of 61. Officials say it happened on Christmas Day.

Hedges was a deputy with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for 32 years and retired in 2016.

He also served as a school resource deputy at Mosley High School.

“He had such a broad impact on people. The students at Mosley just loved Tom,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “His nickname was Shreak with them and he could be really tough and hold them accountable but he could also be really kind and compassionate but he had a way of really developing a relationship with the kids, especially the ones that needed mentoring and guidance. Maybe [the kids] were skirting that line of getting in trouble, he had a way of being tough but fair and compassionate and really bringing them back into line.”

The Sheriff is asking everyone to keep Hedges’ friends and family in their prayers.

