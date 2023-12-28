Merry Mornings: local New Year’s Eve events

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are quite a few New Year’s Eve events happening in the Panama City Beach area.

On NewsChannel 7 Today, we shared some ideas for you to ring in 2024.

New Year’s Beach Ball Drop at Pier Park:

The festivities start at 5:30 p.m. Sunday Dec. 31 for the ball drop at Pier Park in Panama City Beach. The streets will be closed to traffic. There will be free live music and entertainment. There are two chances to watch the ball drop. There will be an early event at 8 p.m. Then, just before midnight, the second ball will drop. A fireworks show will start shortly after midnight.

To learn more, go here.

New Year’s Eve Party at Barefoot Hide-A-Way Bar & Grill in Panama City Beach:

Tickets are $55 and are available online. The event starts at 8 p.m. Sunday Dec. 31. There will be a food bar opening up at 10 p.m. with tacos, pizza and desserts. There is a heated deck to watch fireworks. They will also have a champagne toast at midnight as well as 2024 party favors.

For more information, go here.

Early New Year’s Eve event at Big Chill 30-A:

If staying up past midnight is not your idea of ringing in the New Year, the Big Chill 30-A is hosting a family friendly early countdown celebration. Starting at noon, they will be showing pro-football games on their jumbotron.

At 6 p.m., a dance party with a DJ will kick off. They will have their early countdown at ball drop at 8 p.m. The party wraps up at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, go here.

New Year’s Eve Potluck Dinner at Four Winds Church Assembly of God:

In Panama City, Four Winds Church Assembly of God is hosting a potluck dinner and New Year’s party starting at 6 p.m. Sunday night. There will also be games. This is event is free and open to the public.

Other events:

You can go to Eventbrite to search for other events in your area or go on Facebook and search for events as well.

