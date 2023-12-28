Mother warning others about dangers of rat lungworm disease after nearly losing her child

Not that long ago, Emily Faith Kubowski thought she would lose her little daughter Elowen to the ravages of rat lungworm disease. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Jim Mendoza and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Emily Faith Kubowski says it wasn’t that long ago when her daughter Elowen became ill with rat lungworm disease.

“They were pretty sure she might never use her legs again or smile,” Kubowski said.

KHNL reports that the family lives in Puna on the Big Island, Hawaii’s ground zero for the parasitic infection that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Months later, it is still not exactly known how Elowen contracted the illness.

“She most likely crawled over something and had the parasite on her hand and then put it in her mouth. The little ones are always moving things from the ground to their mouth,” Bukowski said.

The mother said her daughter began exhibiting signs of the disease late last year.

Elowen was extremely fussy, she stopped using her legs, had a hard time swallowing, and would doze off unexpectedly.

Kubowski said a physician told her not to worry as the toddler was teething. But she wasn’t convinced.

“I told everybody I think it’s rat lungworm because I’ve known adults who’ve had it,” she said. “We took her to the pediatrician who told us to take her to the emergency room.”

Elowen was admitted to the Kapiolani Medical Center, and the initial test came back clear.

“The first spinal tap showed up negative for any signs of it, even the white blood cell count that would indicate a parasitic infection,” Kubowski said. “But her second spinal tap showed visible to the naked eye parasites swimming in her spinal fluids.”

It was a difficult road to recovery, but Elowen turned the corner earlier this year.

Kubowski said there were moments when she thought her daughter’s life was ending before Elowen slowly got her energy back and started moving again.

The mother says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needs to change its messaging about rat lungworm.

“The CDC makes it sound like it’s a self-limiting illness, but it isn’t. She needed treatment to survive and a lot of treatment,” Kubowski said.

She wants health officials to increase awareness about the illness within the medical community.

“I feel like if our health providers, especially in East Hawaii on the Big Island, were more educated and there were more resources available these kinds of cases wouldn’t slip through,” Kubowski said.

Elowen was in the hospital for months. Thankfully, she now has a new beginning.

“She’s like a miracle,” Kubowski said.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child seriously injured after ATV accident in Jackson County
Car Crash
Man ejected from sedan after two vehicle accident in Bay County
Firefighters respond to Christmas Day fire in Bay County.
Firefighters respond to Christmas Day fire in Bay County
A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says
Daniel Scott Yant was arrested Dec. 26 in Jackson County, Fla.
Man falls asleep at wheel, hits light pole, arrested for DUI

Latest News

The holidays are almost over but those who are less fortunate are still in need.
Salvation Army needs
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation meets with Mexico’s government on migrant influx, as officials clear border tent camp
Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court...
2 models of Apple Watch can go on sale again, for now, after court lifts halt over a patent dispute
A Memphis family is looking for answers after a 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on...
‘You could’ve stopped’: Family looking for answers after teen killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve