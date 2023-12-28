Murder suspect arrested in Holmes County

Murder suspect arrested in Holmes County.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an alleged murderer who was wanted out of the state of New York.

Authorities say on Thursday morning deputies along with members of the U.S. Marshals Caribbean Task Force and detectives from the Rochester Police Department arrested Timothy Kuhn at his home on Griffin Circle.

Law Enforcement said Kuhn was wanted for arson and the murder of an eight-year-old child that occurred in 2004.

Kuhn was taken into custody and is awaiting to be extradited to New York.

