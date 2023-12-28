Panama City Police Department seeking two burglary suspects

The Panama City Police are looking to locate two burglary suspects.
The Panama City Police are looking to locate two burglary suspects.(wjhg)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:42 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Police are asking for your help locating two burglary suspects.

On December 5, the two suspects were captured on surveillance riding on a tricycle and bicycle in the 2800 block of East 1st Court in Panama City, Florida.

The male suspect, appears to be around 20 to 30 years old, has short dark hair and was wearing all black clothes and gray Nike tennis shoes. The female suspect, also estimated to be around 20 to 30 years old, has long dark colored hair and was also wearing all black clothing with white shoes.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously through their website here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Man ejected from sedan after two vehicle accident in Bay County
Daniel Scott Yant was arrested Dec. 26 in Jackson County, Fla.
Man falls asleep at wheel, hits light pole, arrested for DUI
A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says
USA Today’s 10Best recently listed ten of the best ball drops across the country and named...
Panama City Beach voted #1 ball drop spot, how it impacts area businesses
Hedges received an award for Deputy of the Month in 2008.
Community mourns loss of longtime deputy

Latest News

Greg Cyfko eyes his burger as it hits the table for Fatty Patty's Chubby Challenge
Chubby Challenge Accepted
"Roadkill" was filmed in Bay County in December 2021.
Action movie filmed in Bay County set to premiere next week
NEW FILM BAY COUNTY
NEW FILM BAY COUNTY
Chubby Challenge At Fatty Patty's
Chubby Challenge At Fatty Patty's