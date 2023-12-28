Panama City Police Department seeking two burglary suspects

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Police are asking for your help locating two burglary suspects.

On December 5, the two suspects were captured on surveillance riding on a tricycle and bicycle in the 2800 block of East 1st Court in Panama City, Florida.

The male suspect, appears to be around 20 to 30 years old, has short dark hair and was wearing all black clothes and gray Nike tennis shoes. The female suspect, also estimated to be around 20 to 30 years old, has long dark colored hair and was also wearing all black clothing with white shoes.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously through their website here.

