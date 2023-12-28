Publix Sports Park named National Complex of the Year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve seen an influx of youth baseball and softball players in town this week, that’s because they are taking advantage of a nationally recognized sports park.

Assistant General Manager of Client Services at the park, Joe Hanson, said, “To be selected number one as the complex of the year, extremely honored. It’s a great relationship we have with them that we continue to grow upon.”

The Publix Sports Park was just awarded National Complex of the Year for 2023 by the United States Specialty Sports association.

It was picked for the top honor over thousands of other complexes around the country.

“Great staff, beautiful complex. Every year we are making adjustments to it, just growing it making it better,” said Hanson.

Putting that title to use, this week the park is hosting Game Day USA New Year’s Baseball Fest with teams from across the country.

“We’re based out of the St. Louis area, but we have kids from six different states,” said Bret Storm, Director of Baseball Operations for Prospect Squared. “I think it’s fantastic. All turf. Beautiful place to play, and it doesn’t hurt when your right on the beach.”

Many teams from near and far travel to the beach, and the players are ready to hit the field.

“100 percent effort every time you step on the field and just give it all you got,” said player Tyler Behm from Illinois.

Organizers said having a top ranked facility keeps them coming back.

“When you live up north, why wouldn’t you want to come down to Florida. This is one of the premiere facilities not just in the state of Florida, but in the country. We come here so that we can enjoy some nice weather and play some really good baseball against some great competition,” said Tony Cappel, Site Director and General Manager for Game Day USA.

The complex was just built in the last few years, and there are already plans to expand.

Hanson said, “It’s still in the works, but there are huge plans for the city and this complex and the facility in general as Panama City Beach Sports Complex. So, just having that in the future is going to be huge for the city and just continue to get more visitors in the park and into this area. We are just really excited about it.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.