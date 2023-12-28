Salvation Army offering help to domestic violence victims

Salvation Army's Domestic Violence Program
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For most people, the holiday season is known as a happy time of the year. However, that’s not the case for everyone.

Members of the Salvation Army’s Domestic Violence Program said they see an increase in cases during the holidays.

Program officials say it’s likely due to victims, kids, and abusers being home from work and school.

They also say it is a more stressful time and some tend to consume more alcohol than at other times during the year.

Officials say if you are being abused, do not be afraid to ask for help.

The Salvation Army offers resources that include counseling, temporary daycare, food assistance, and even emergency housing.

“The best advice that I can give anyone who is going through this situation is a lot of times individuals don’t think that they are victims of domestic violence if they’re only being verbally abused or emotionally abused. But in most domestic violence cases that’s how it starts. So my advice would be to learn as much as you can. We have Google, we have the internet, and there’s lots of material out there. If you don’t feel comfortable calling our hotline just go online and look for yourself,” Kimberly Garbett, the Domestic Violence Program Director with the Salvation Army said.

Other resources include ring doorbells and personal alarms to help make you feel safe.

If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army’s Domestic Violence Program, those running it say they are always in need of cleaning supplies.

