Sunshine returns today with a late week chill

It’s a mainly quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with a stray light shower near the Forgotten Coast and our upper level cloud deck sliding out east as a cold front passes through this morning. Plenty of sunshine opens up in our skies today into the midday and afternoon.

It’s also just as chilly as it was yesterday morning with mainly 40s out the door early on. Highs return to the low 60s this afternoon, maybe a degree or two shy of yesterday but the sunshine will help out compared to the cloudier days we’ve had. You’ll want to dress just as warmly as you have over the past couple of days.

We’ll finish out the week with mostly sunny skies on Friday and plenty of sunshine into the weekend. But it does come with even colder temperatures! Highs on Friday only reach the low 50s, mid 50s Saturday to then a more seasonal low 60 on Sunday.

Freezing mornings are also possible over the next several mornings away from the coast, right through the weekend. Feels like temperatures tomorrow morning reach the upper 20s inland to low 30s on the coast with a light breeze from this afternoon sticking around into tomorrow morning.

For today, skies turn sunny through the morning with a chilly high in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs only in the low 50s.

