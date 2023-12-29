Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, December 28th

By Braden Maloy
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball / Boys

Marianna 41 Orange Park 42

Rutherford 52 Bishop Kenny 49

Blountstown 56 Malone 49

Chipley 53 Durant 77

Jumpertown 31 North Bay Haven 68

Seminole County 59 Port St. Joe 53

Munroe 59 Walton 64

Oxford 55 Sneads 30

Lakeside 49 Mosley 43

High School Basketball / Girls

Jumpertown 54 Arnold 33

North Bullitt 47 South Walton 50

Pleasure Ridge Park 39 Rutherford 57

Owsley County 86 Freeport 38

