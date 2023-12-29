Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, December 28th
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Basketball / Boys
Marianna 41 Orange Park 42
Rutherford 52 Bishop Kenny 49
Blountstown 56 Malone 49
Chipley 53 Durant 77
Jumpertown 31 North Bay Haven 68
Seminole County 59 Port St. Joe 53
Munroe 59 Walton 64
Oxford 55 Sneads 30
Lakeside 49 Mosley 43
High School Basketball / Girls
Jumpertown 54 Arnold 33
North Bullitt 47 South Walton 50
Pleasure Ridge Park 39 Rutherford 57
Owsley County 86 Freeport 38
