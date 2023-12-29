Burglary suspect arrested in Jackson County

Suspect Travis Hope was arrested on Dec. 28.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A burglary suspect has been arrested after trying to use a stolen credit card at Walmart and resisting arrest.

Thursday, Dec. 28, around 2:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two vehicle burglaries at the same local establishment. After gathering the surveillance footage of the suspect, they learned that along with other items, the burglar also took a handgun.

Shortly after the crimes, the suspect tried to use one of the stolen credit cards at Walmart for a purchase over $1,000. After police reviewed security footage, the suspect was then identified as Travis Lawton Hope, a convicted felon with six prior felonies here in Florida and one in Georgia.

Around 7:45 p.m., deputies saw Hope leave his vehicle at Malloy Plaza, and they attempted to make contact. Hope resisted arrest with violence and during the conflict, a loaded firearm fell out of his jacket pocket. Authorities verified it was the same handgun stolen earlier in the day.

Hope is being charged with two counts of Burglary of a Vehicle, Grand Theft of a Firearm, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and Resisting Arrest with Violence. Other charges are pending in this case.

