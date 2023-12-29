Callaway Boil Water Notice

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for the city of Callaway.

Residents affected by the notice include those on the South side of Highway 22 starting at the North Side of Cherry St. from N Fox down to Betty Louise Dr., North Side of Highway 22 from 6801 Highway 22 over to Idaho St. and Shadow Bay, James St., Shirley Dr., and Michele Dr.

Officials advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing your dishes be boiled for at least a minute. Bottled water is also an alternative.

The precautionary boil water notice started December 27 after the city replaced a fire hydrant and a PVC main break on N Fox and Highway 22. The notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink, and an announcement will be made once the precautionary notice is lifted.

If you have any questions, you can contact the city of Callaway’s Public Works at (850) 871-1033.

