Drinking and Driving Enforcement for the New Year celebrations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While it is easy to get caught up in the various New Year celebrations around town, it’s important to practice responsible drinking and leave the car keys at home.

Officials at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a lot of different factors can go into determining your blood alcohol level. Things like your size and weight, type of alcohol you are consuming, and your food intake that day all play a role.

At a blood alcohol level of just .08, a person is declared legally drunk. Sheriff Tommy Ford said it’s not worth risking it if you’re unsure. “You know the penalties are pretty severe for that. You can lose your license for a year, you can spend up to a year in jail, court costs, attorney costs could cost well over 10 thousand dollars, but all that pales in comparison to what could happen if you were to injure or kill someone else or yourself. That is why we take that so very seriously because the consequences can be deadly.”

Sheriff Ford said they will have additional resources out on the streets of Bay County working with partners at the Police Department and Highway Patrol to enforce the penalties of driving under the influence.

