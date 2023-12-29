Foodie Friday: good food cooked in the comfort of your home

Chef Robert Alexander works for 'The Polished Chef,' and he cooks up delicious meals in his...
Chef Robert Alexander works for 'The Polished Chef,' and he cooks up delicious meals in his clients' homes using customized menus.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Friday Dec. 29 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Foodie Friday,’ Chef Robert Alexander stopped by the WJHG studio and cooked up some delicious food for us!

Chef Robert is one of three chefs who work for ‘The Polished Chef.’ They cook meals in the comfort of their clients’ homes.

Getting in touch:

Connect with The Polished Chef on Facebook here and Instagram here. They also just launched a YouTube page. Go here to subscribe and watch some food videos.

To book their services, go here. To learn more about ‘The Polished Chef’ and to watch past segments on NewsChannel 7 Today, go here.

