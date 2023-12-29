Getting rid of your Christmas trees safely

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For all those still hanging on to your Christmas trees, it’s time to let them go.

The Panama City Fire Department recommends taking down live trees within 30 days of putting them up.

When it comes to options for discarding, firefighters advise residents of Panama City to set their trees beside the road for trash services to collect and to also be careful where they can burn their Christmas trees.

Lieutenant Howard Demro with the Panama City Fire Department, said, “Please do not burn that tree. It is illegal in the City of Panama City limits to burn. If you live in the county, the county does have a burn ordinance. Make sure you are following your guidelines for your county burn ordinance, and you can burn your tree if you follow their burn ordinance for the county.”

Fire officials tell us that if your tree went up right after Thanksgiving, at this point, that tree is dead, and will burn very quickly.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Man ejected from sedan after two vehicle accident in Bay County
Anna-Katherine Risalvato portrait
Bay County native will represent Florida in Miss America’s Teen Competition
Daniel Scott Yant was arrested Dec. 26 in Jackson County, Fla.
Man falls asleep at wheel, hits light pole, arrested for DUI
Hedges received an award for Deputy of the Month in 2008.
Community mourns loss of longtime deputy
A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound will ultimately feature 3,500 homes.
Latitude Margaritaville Watersound undergoing Phase 7 of Master Plan
A historic home in Jackson county now has a new purpose.
Jackson County historic building
If you are flying this holiday season, be prepared for lines.
ECP airport travel
Outside Florida International Airport in Bay County
Holiday Travel Could Lead to A Record Breaking Year For ECP
There's a lot to celebrate as we ring in the New Year, but if you plan to do it with...
Firework safety