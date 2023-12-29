Getting rid of your Christmas trees safely

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For all those still hanging on to your Christmas trees, it’s time to let them go.

The Panama City Fire Department recommends taking down live trees within 30 days of putting them up.

When it comes to options for discarding, firefighters advise residents of Panama City to set their trees beside the road for trash services to collect and to also be careful where they can burn their Christmas trees.

Lieutenant Howard Demro with the Panama City Fire Department, said, “Please do not burn that tree. It is illegal in the City of Panama City limits to burn. If you live in the county, the county does have a burn ordinance. Make sure you are following your guidelines for your county burn ordinance, and you can burn your tree if you follow their burn ordinance for the county.”

Fire officials tell us that if your tree went up right after Thanksgiving, at this point, that tree is dead, and will burn very quickly.

