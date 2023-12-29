Historic home in Jackson County to be used as community event space

A historic home in Jackson county now has a new purpose.
By Austin Maida
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Great Oaks Antebellum Mansion in Greenwood pre-dates the Civil War.

Earlier this spring, the Great Oaks Historical Society approached Jackson County officials about donating the property to the county.

The county then held community workshops in the fall to gauge residents’ thoughts on how the historic home could be best put to use.

It was decided that the home would be turned into an outdoor garden and event space.

Jackson County officials say they value and appreciate the community feedback.

“The iconic-ness of Great Oaks really contributed into the overall experience and aesthetics of the events that can be hosted there. The community was especially looking to have more outdoor spaces, something that is a little bit higher-scale, and very nice for people to go and host those events for,” said Kelsi Jackson, Executive Director of the Jackson County Tourist Development Council.

Jackson County officials say they’ve already taken care of the fire inspections and updates on the home that are necessary for it to be used as a community event space.

