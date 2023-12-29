Holiday Travel Could Lead to A Record Breaking Year For ECP

By Dekevion Gause
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local airport is on track to having another record-breaking year. With the holiday season being one of the busiest times of the year. Florida International Airport is expected to have an all time high number of passengers walk through their terminals.

Last year, the record was broken around 1.6 million people. And officials with ECP anticipate this year will top that.

“Obviously the area is growing and multiplying in traffic. Both residential as well as visitor.” said Deputy Executive Director Richard McConnell, “We’re seeing numbers that could very well break a record when we find out the final total at the end of the year.”

ECP was prepared for holiday travel this year. With the opening of new parking lots and updated technology, it made the process for passengers coming through a breeze.

