Jackson County Sheriff's Office receives Kevlar helmet donation from Leon County Sheriff's Office

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield was in Leon County on Wednesday picking up some vital equipment.

“We received 70 ballistic helmets that were donated from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to our agency,” Edenfield said.

He says the helmets are made with the same material that goes into bullet-proof vests.

“In an active shooter situation, you know there’s a good chance you could encounter gunfire, now we’ll be able to send that deputy in with a Level-3 Kevlar helmet,” Edenfield said.

Sheriff Edenfield says that his office is truly grateful, and that Leon County’s generosity is a testament to the network of sheriffs in Florida.

“That’s the benefit of the Sheriff’s Association, is having that relationship with all the sheriffs throughout the state,” said Edenfield.

He says that network is used by larger counties to help out some of the smaller ones.

“Anytime that a sheriff has something in excess that they’re not using, often times they will offer up the equipment or the resources to other sheriffs that may be in need,” Edenfield said.

The helmet donation is an example of how sheriffs across Florida have each other’s backs.

“It’s the tightest group that I’ve ever been a part of, by far. Sheriffs are always gonna look out for sheriffs,” said Edenfield.

