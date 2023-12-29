Latitude Margaritaville Watersound undergoing Phase 7 of Master Plan

There's no sign of Bay County slowing down when it comes to people moving to our area.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
However, Latitude Margaritaville Watersound off of Hwy 79 is working to meet some of those needs.

“There’s no planned end to it,” Brian Cale, Vice President of Land Development for Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, said. “We’ll keep building [homes] as long as people keep wanting them.”

Bay County Commissioners approved another plat for land developers earlier this month. It’s all part of Phase 7.

“This phase will probably take about 11 months to develop,” Cale said. “We’ll start building houses in this phase probably six to seven months into that development process.”

It will include 226 residential lots.

“This phase that’s under development right now has been in the planning process in some way, shape, or form for at least five years at this point,” Cale said. “We’re already planning phases like this five years from now.”

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound representatives said Phase 7 is part of a master plan that will include 11 phases. It will include 3,500 units.

“We’ve been a found county now since COVID,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said. “We’ve got a lot of folks who see the benefits of living here and looking to move.”

Commissioners are also finding ways to meet residents’ needs in more rural parts of the county.

“We’ve been working with St. Joe and other landowners in that area just working on infrastructure from the sewer system, as well as for fire,” Moore said.

It’s a group effort to ensure everyone is keeping up with a growing population.

“We are averaging about a 2 percent growth [rate] per year, and as we get closer, we’re going to be close to 200,000 people living here soon,” Moore said.

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound is a 55 and up community.

NewsChannel 7 was told it represents people from 49 states. North Dakota is the only state that’s currently missing.

