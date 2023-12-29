National Geographic photographer visited Camp Helen State Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday’s Faces & Places of the Panhandle shined a light on a National Geographic photographer based out of Tampa.

The renowned Carlton Ward Jr. dedicates his career to raising awareness for the Florida Wildlife Corridor. It consists of certain lands that run through the Sunshine State. He recently visited Camp Helen State Park in Panama City Beach to participate in a viewing of one of his latest masterpieces called “Path of the Panther.”

“The Florida Panther is a remarkable animal,” Ward said. “It’s a cousin to the mountain lion, to the cougar, but it’s the last population of puma surviving in the Eastern United States.”

The documentary focuses on ways to not only protect the endangered species, but also raise awareness for the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

“In about 2015 I realized that focusing on our state animal, the Florida Panther, could be the ultimate symbol for the wildlife corridor,” Ward said.

He founded the Florida Wildlife Corridor Project back in 2010.

“Our mission is to make sure we have a viably connected landscape,” Ward said. “We know we’re going to lose parts of that to development and land uses, but we need to protect enough of those remaining 8 million acres.”

He said the public can play an influential role in protecting the land.

“There are opportunities right here where you can expand your state parks and provide additional public lands to support Florida’s growing population,” Ward said.

The land also serves as a vital habitat for the Florida Panther.

“That’s this network of public lands and private lands that we have running through the entire state from the Everglades all the way up here to the Florida Panhandle,” Ward said.

Experts featured in the documentary say the leading cause of death for the big cat is car collisions. That’s why Ward says every bit of protected land helps.

“60 percent of land in the corridor is already protected, like this state park, like national parks, state forests, like Apalachicola National Forest,” Ward said.

The Endangered Species Act was signed into law 50 years ago this week. It provides protections for wildlife and plants that are classified as threatened or endangered.

