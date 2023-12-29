New Year celebrations and firework safety

There's a lot to celebrate as we ring in the New Year, but if you plan to do it with fireworks, celebrate safely.
By Shaun Breaux
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Fire officials say to make sure you never shoot fireworks in the direction of people or buildings. Be careful shooting close to woods even with the rain we’ve had lately it can still spark a wildfire. Most importantly, never let children handle fireworks unattended. Even sparklers that seem safe can burn at around 1200 degrees Fahrenheit and can land you in the hospital.

Lieutenant Howard Demro with the Panama City Fire Department said, “We respond to what is needed. Most of the time it is minor burns, but unfortunately somewhere in Bay County statically we will have a major incident with a firework somewhere in the county. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that it won’t happen this New Year season.”

Florida recently passed laws making it legal to shoot fireworks three times a year, The Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

So, expect to see lots of celebrations, just stay safe while doing it.

