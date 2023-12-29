Store Returns After Christmas

By Dekevion Gause
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While Santa is great at what he does. He isn’t perfect.

Which is why December 26th is the start of “Return Season”.

Today at Pier Park shoppers lined the streets with the goal of exchanging unwanted gifts. Some shoppers prefer to ship items back to the supplier. While some would rather exchange items in store.

“I had one thing that I had to return,” said Panama City Beach resident Gloria Dulski, “And I got one thing in return for that.”

She was on her way to walk the pier and decided to swap out a gift.

Another draw to stores following Christmas day are the sales. Which keeps the buying season in full swing until the new year.

A tourist from Ohio said he decided to shop at Pier Park to support the surf shops.

” We’re shopping over here at the Ron Jon Surf Shop here in Panama City Beach.” said Eric Montgomery, a tourist visiting Panama City Beach with his family, “I got me some new flip flops at the Ron Jon’s over here. Just doing a little bit of after Christmas shopping.”

Whether you were shopping for after Christmas deal or returning gifts Everyone was still in the holiday spirit heading into the new year.

