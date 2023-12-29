Sunny skies with a wintry feel

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds out into the Gulf, occasionally moving through the Forgotten Coast this morning. We’ll see a few of these pass through our coastal skies at times but overall a mostly sunny day is expected.

It’s cold! Temperatures are getting started mainly in the 30s. A light west northwest wind is adding to the chilly start. Wind chills reach the upper 20s along I-10 to low 30s on the coast for early morning commuters. Be sure to dress warmly, and think about protecting your exposed skin with gloves, a scarf, or ear mittens if you’re going to be out in the elements longer than a quick trip.

It’s going to be a cold day overall. Highs today only reach the low 50s. We’ll stay chilly right into the weekend and keep the sunshine as well.

Lows tonight flirt with another freeze along I-10 to upper 30s on the coast, similar for Sunday morning as well. Sunny skies help warm this chilly air mass a bit into the mid to upper 50s on Saturday, low 60s Sunday.

If you have plans for New Year’s Eve go ahead and dress warm as temperatures cool through the 50s for any dinner plans and reach the 40s by midnight. But skies stay clear!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with chilly highs in the low 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a cold weekend under sunny skies ahead with mid to upper 50s for Saturday and seasonal low 60s for Sunday.

