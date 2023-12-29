Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cold air from our passing cold front arrives in full force tomorrow, high temperatures will be in the low 50′s across the panhandle. Overnight low temperatures will also fall to near freezing temperatures, especially in the inland portions of NWFL.

The good news is that sunshine will be the theme as we head throughout the weekend.

An increase of moisture arrives on News Years Eve with the next chance of rain arrive by New Years Day. Right now, the chances sit at 30%. This increase of moisture will also allow for our high temperatures to warm up briefly into the upper 60s on Monday.

