Thursday Evening Forecast

Pack a coat because it is going to be cold tomorrow! High temperatures will be in the lower 50s. However, sunshine will return through the weekend.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cold air from our passing cold front arrives in full force tomorrow, high temperatures will be in the low 50′s across the panhandle. Overnight low temperatures will also fall to near freezing temperatures, especially in the inland portions of NWFL.

The good news is that sunshine will be the theme as we head throughout the weekend.

An increase of moisture arrives on News Years Eve with the next chance of rain arrive by New Years Day. Right now, the chances sit at 30%. This increase of moisture will also allow for our high temperatures to warm up briefly into the upper 60s on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Man ejected from sedan after two vehicle accident in Bay County
Daniel Scott Yant was arrested Dec. 26 in Jackson County, Fla.
Man falls asleep at wheel, hits light pole, arrested for DUI
A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says
Hedges received an award for Deputy of the Month in 2008.
Community mourns loss of longtime deputy
Anna-Katherine Risalvato portrait
Bay County native will represent Florida in Miss America’s Teen Competition

Latest News

Pack a coat because it is going to be cold tomorrow! High temperatures will be in the lower...
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll see sunshine return to our skies today.
Sunshine returns today with a late week chill
Colder weather is on the way, Thursday’s high will be in the low 60s, however, a cold front is...
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Colder weather is on the way, Thursday’s high will be in the low 60s, however, a cold front is...
Wednesday Evening Forecast