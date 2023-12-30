Bay County offering Christmas Tree drop-off locations

H.G. Harder's Park is one place Bay County residents can drop off their Christmas Trees.
H.G. Harder's Park is one place Bay County residents can drop off their Christmas Trees.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The process of getting rid of your Christmas Tree in Bay County is now a little less stressful.

Residents can drop off their Christmas Trees at three different locations for free.

They’re at Steelfield Road Landfill, H.G. Harder’s Park, and at 6510 Bay Line Drive.

The trees will be re-purposed. County employees said it will help reduce fuel on the ground for wildfires.

They also told NewsChannel 7 they hope to see a higher turnout this year.

“Earlier, when I first started working for the county, we used to pick up hundreds of Christmas Trees, but last year I think we picked up fewer than 40,” Solid Waste Assistant Division Manager Cory Parsons said. “So, we’re hoping to have a larger turnout this year.”

The drop-off locations will be open through the end of January. You’re asked to not leave any ornaments or other items on the trees.

