BCSO launches special needs registry on its website

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office just launched a unique database on its website.

It’s a special needs registry. The Florida Legislature passed a law earlier this year that gives law enforcement the ability to create databases on people with disabilities.

Sheriff Ford says it will provide vital information for law enforcement officials. They will be able to access quick information at their fingertips. They’ll know if a person they’re trying to find has autism, Alzheimer’s, or another condition.

It’s a quick and easy process to sign yourself or a loved one up. All you need to do is visit the Bay County Sheriff’s Office website and click on the tab that says “Special Needs Registry.” There’s also an icon you can click on the homepage. It will then ask you to fill out personal information about your loved ones. It ranges from their name, address, phone number, marks on their skin, and other basic information. You will then upload a photo of the person. All of the info is then sent to the Bay Real Time Operations Center.

The sheriff said the database will save a lot of time.

“So, if they were to call and say my loved one is in the special needs registry and has wandered off, we would be able to without having to scramble to find pictures from the family, or identify information, or places they may go,” Ford said. “We would be able to immediately pull that information up and provide it to the deputies responding in the field.”

You can also pick up an autism sticker at BCSO. They can be placed on your car or home windows. It lets law enforcement know an autistic person is in a car or home.

The sheriff’s office should have 500 stickers available next week if the holiday doesn’t cause a delay.

You can access the special needs registry by clicking on this link.

