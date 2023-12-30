Driver seriously injured in single-car crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Grand Ridge man was seriously injured in a Jackson County crash Friday.

Troopers said around 6:47 a.m., the man was driving east on Butler Road when the car ran off the road and crashed into a fence. They said the car then kept rolling into a field on a property.

Troopers said the car then made contact with the ground and flipped over multiple times.

Investigators said the driver, who they determined was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the car as it was rolling. The driver reportedly sustained serious injuries.

