Driver seriously injured in single-car crash in Jackson County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Grand Ridge man was seriously injured in a Jackson...
Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Grand Ridge man was seriously injured in a Jackson County crash Friday.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Grand Ridge man was seriously injured in a Jackson County crash Friday.

Troopers said around 6:47 a.m., the man was driving east on Butler Road when the car ran off the road and crashed into a fence. They said the car then kept rolling into a field on a property.

Troopers said the car then made contact with the ground and flipped over multiple times.

Investigators said the driver, who they determined was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the car as it was rolling. The driver reportedly sustained serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound will ultimately feature 3,500 homes.
Latitude Margaritaville Watersound undergoing Phase 7 of Master Plan
Suspect Travis Hope was arrested on Dec. 28.
Burglary suspect arrested in Jackson County
Anna-Katherine Risalvato portrait
Bay County native will represent Florida in Miss America’s Teen Competition
Murder suspect arrested in Holmes County.
Murder suspect arrested in Holmes County
"Roadkill" was filmed in Bay County in December 2021.
Action movie filmed in Bay County set to premiere next week

Latest News

MENTAL HEALTH CARE IN NEW YEAR
MENTAL HEALTH CARE IN NEW YEAR
Rebuild Bay County hopes to expand food distribution service and ensure locals have access to...
Rebuild Bay County 2024 goals
REBUILD BAY
REBUILD BAY
CHRISTMAS TREE DROP OFF
CHRISTMAS TREE DROP OFF