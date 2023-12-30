Florida’s “Move-Over Law” expanding January 1st

There's going to be some new rules on the road starting Monday. Florida's move-over law requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergencies.
By Claire Jones
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reports nearly 1,700 crashes have occurred in the state since 2015 due to people not moving over for cars stopped on the side of the road and hitting them.

Florida’s Move Over Law is in effect to decrease the number of crashes. The law currently states drivers must slow down to 20 miles under the posted speed limit or move over into another lane for vehicles with emergency lights on that are on the side of the road, including emergency vehicles, maintenance vehicles, tow trucks, and utility vehicles.

Starting January 1st, 2024, the law is expanding so drivers must slow down and/or over move over for cars on the shoulder with their hazard lights, emergency flares, emergency signage, or if there is a person or people near it.

NewsChannel 7 spoke with Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Cardenas, who said he hopes drivers start taking the law more seriously.

“We’ll be out on traffic stops, and people don’t move over for us. And we can definitely tell they’re not slowing down either,” he said. “Think about it like your own family. If you want your family to be safe on the side of the road, God forbid they got a flat tire or something... do as much as you would for them.”

Deputy Cardenas said law enforcement officers are taking measures to ensure people are obeying the law.

“If you haven’t seen [it] recently, we started stacking up and another [deputy] will come after you if you don’t move over,” Cardenas said. “Hopefully [the law’s expansion] stops vehicles from being hit and saves people’s lives.”

Violators of the Move Over Law could face fines ranging from $60 to $158.

