Friday Evening Forecast

By Megan Kennedy
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures will remain cold tonight, near freezing inland and near 40 degrees along the coast with mostly clear skies.

Sunny conditions are also forecast to stick around through the weekend with high temperatures slowly getting warmer. Saturday, expect high temperatures to be in the upper 50′s. Highs will be in the low 60s on New Years Eve, but will cool off quite quickly once the sun goes down for any nighttime plans.

Moisture returns to our skies New Years Day which will allow for a small chance of rain of about 20%. The more impressive rain chances arrive a little later in the week... by Wednesday Evening with a 60% chance of rain.

