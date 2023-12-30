Holmes County Man Arrested in Bay County after Crime Spree

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (Bay County Sheriff’s Office -BCSO) -

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Holmes County man this morning after he fled deputies and Panama City Beach Police Department officers while on a violent crime spree.

A BCSO deputy first encountered Dillon Joshua Hutton, age 30, on Highway 98, on the west end of Panama City Beach when the deputy attempted a traffic stop on Hutton for speeding. Hutton fled in his vehicle and entered the Laguna Beach area. On 1st Street he attempted to steal an occupied vehicle but was shot by the vehicle owner.

Despite his injury, Hutton then fled in his own vehicle onto Back Beach Road near The Powder Room and attempted another carjacking, again unsuccessfully. Deputies made contact with Hutton again as he traveled east on Back Beach Road.

Hutton’s driving was reckless and very dangerous due to traffic on Back Beach Road. The Panama City Beach Police Department also pursued Hutton who crashed into three vehicles in the area of Back Beach Road under construction. Hutton then attempted to carjack one of the vehicles he hit at the scene. It was at that time he was taken into custody and arrested.

The investigation is underway by the Panama City Beach Police Department and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Hutton is believed to have committed several vehicle burglaries and theft attempts prior to engaging law enforcement. Investigators are working to establish a timeline of incidents believed committed by Hutton.

Dillon Joshua Hutton, of Bonifay in Holmes County, was charged by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office with multiple counts of Fleeing and Eluding, Attempted Car Jacking, Car Jacking and Battery, and Attempted Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle. Additional charges are expected by the Panama City Beach Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol. Additional charges by the BCSO are also possible.

The shooting is under investigation by the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division.

