Keeping a positive mindset in the new year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we ring in a New Year, many people focus on getting physically healthier, but what about strengthening your mental health, and your general outlook on life. One local woman made positivity her mission not just on New Years, but every day.

It all started with a positive safe place. That’s the name of the simple Facebook group that started Taylor Williams on her journey.

Local motivational speaker, Taylor Williams, said, “I knew I had to do something or something was going to happen to me.”

Struggling with mental health, Taylor changed her life by changing her mindset.

“That is what I decided to do was words, words of affirmation. That’s my love language so I just started sharing words. I like to tell people how loved they are and how important they are because that is what I needed to hear at the time.”

From encouraging Facebook posts to live videos, Taylor started a mission to help not only herself, but others.

“From that it has developed to motivational speaking where I created a positivity event with a group of people that were like minded, and we got to bring mental health to Bay County,” said Taylor.

Through working with the local group SPARE, Suicide Prevention Awareness Response and Education, Taylor said she has learned a lot.

“People don’t understand that someone is fun and happy and outgoing and can also be struggling. You don’t know until it’s too late. So, I’m here to share my story to hopefully help others. When you become comfortable with the uncomfortable that’s where the real change can happen,” said Taylor.

And what better time to create positive change, than with a new year. Taylor advises keeping resolutions simple like walking your dog a little longer, journaling your thoughts, and taking time for yourself.

She said, “Just sit in silence because you matter, and self-kindness is the most important thing you can do for yourself and anyone else. Because you have to be able to love yourself truly before you can love on anyone else.”

There are many organizations that can help if you are struggling with mental health including United Way of Northwest Florida, Life Management Center of Northwest Florida, and Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital.

