Officials stressing the importance of ATV safety heading into the new year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - To many, the sound of an ATV on a back trail represents a way to enjoy the outdoors.

“Take a load off, get out in the woods, have a little fun,” said Josh Jackson, Marketing Manager for Panama City Cycles.

It’s a way to make lasting memories.

“It also creates bonding experiences between fathers and sons, fathers and daughters, mothers and sons, mothers and daughters,” Jackson said.

Lucky for those in the area, the Panhandle is full of perfect terrain for ATV riding.

“There’s lots of trails, there’s lots of little mud parks around here, it’s kind of sandy,” said Jackson.

It’s an activity that’s fun for everyone -- but only if you follow the proper safety guidelines.

“Drive at a safe speed, wear your helmet, wear your safety equipment, wear something that’s visible,” said Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield.

Most importantly, never provide an ATV to an underage child.

“All ATVs have age requirements mandated by the manufacturer,” Jackson said.

Age requirements for ATVs go much deeper than the physical capabilities to operate the machine.

“Maturity level has a lot to do with it as well,” said Jackson.

All ATVs have sticker badges that go over four safety and legal requirements.

“Never ride with a passenger, ever, on an ATV, unless it’s specified as a passenger ATV,” Jackson said.

“If you buy one that’s for a single occupant only, don’t allow two kids to ride it at the same time,” Edenfield said.

“Never use drugs and alcohol, that’s a given, you never want to do that on an ATV,” said Jackson.

The surface and location you choose to ride on are important.

“Never ride on public roads,” Jackson said.

It’s more than a law -- it’ll save your life.

“Most fatal accidents occur on paved roads,” said Edenfield.

Finally, wear the proper safety equipment, including helmets, goggles, and gloves.

“It’s just to protect you, and give you better grip on the machine,” said Jackson.

Parents need to make sure their child, if of age, is prepared and competent.

“Teach them how to operate it, how to drive safely,” Edenfield said.

If you follow the laws and guidelines, you’re sure to have a great time.

“Always think about safety first and you can have the most fun in the world,” Jackson said.

