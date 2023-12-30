Rebuild Bay County 2024 goals

REBUILD BAY
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rebuild Bay County is continuing its mission to serve.

The organization was founded after Hurricane Michael to provide resources to victims of disasters.

Rebuild Bay County Executive Director Donna Pilson said following COVID-19 and the 2022 Bay County Wildfires near Panama City the organization has expanded its efforts.

“There are so many resources out there. There are so many needs out there,” Pilson said. “We are looking to connect residents and organizations to resources that can help them do whatever.”

Another goal of the organization is to tackle food insecurity.

“We have a community table in partnership with Messiah Lutheran church on highway 390, that is every Monday they can come in they can dine in and eat or they can take a plate to go,” Pilson said.

As 2024 approaches members of the organization said they are looking to reach more people by expanding their mobile food distribution service and even addressing the affordable housing crisis.

“That is not just repairing homes or finding new homes but that’s also making the homes that folks have sustainable,” the executive director said. “We still have a large homeless population, so we want to increase the affordable housing inventory.”

To accomplish new goals members of the nonprofit said that funds, donations and volunteers are essential.

“We still need volunteers, we still need funds because the housing needs, the food needs, they don’t go away because the holiday is over for this time, so we still want to be there to be able to meet those needs,” Pilson said.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer, visit the Rebuild Bay County website.

