6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. (Source: KPRC)
By Byron Nichols, KPRC via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBLE, Texas (KPRC) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas may be one of the smartest kids in the state. In fact, he may be one of the smartest kids in the country.

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. It’s a special fraternity of people who are essentially geniuses.

He started reading before he was 2 years old and wants to be a doctor someday.

“A medical doctor, because I want to help people when they are sick,” Chandler clarified.

When he was in pre-kindergarten, Chandler’s dad said his son finished on a second grade reading and math level. He went straight to first grade and skipped kindergarten.

Chandler may be book-smart, but his dad said the next step is to work on his socialization to help him continue to succeed in life.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holmes Co. Man Arrested in Bay Co.
Holmes County Man Arrested in Bay County after crime spree
Latitude Margaritaville Watersound will ultimately feature 3,500 homes.
Latitude Margaritaville Watersound undergoing Phase 7 of Master Plan
Suspect Travis Hope was arrested on Dec. 28.
Burglary suspect arrested in Jackson County
Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Grand Ridge man was seriously injured in a Jackson...
Driver seriously injured in single-car crash in Jackson County
Anna-Katherine Risalvato portrait
Bay County native will represent Florida in Miss America’s Teen Competition

Latest News

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old
Tonight will continue to be on trend with clear skies and cold temperatures. Lows will fall to...
Saturday Evening Forecast
Kwanzaa Celebration in Panama City
Kwanzaa Celebration in Panama City
Crash
One person injured in Calhoun County crash