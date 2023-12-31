JCSO: Man killed in officer-involved shooting

Officer-involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials have reported one man is dead after an officer-involved shooting.

JCSO authorities said Sunday around 10:45 a.m., their deputies were called out to a home on Mimosa Lane in reference to an armed individual at a residence.

Deputies stated that they learned the suspect, Talmadge Bryant, had shot someone before deputies arrived.

They said once they got on scene, they immediately encountered Bryant, who was armed. Deputies said they commanded Bryant to drop his weapon, but he allegedly began to point it at them instead.

Officials said at that point, Bryant and the deputies both shot at each other. Bryant was reportedly killed in the gunfire, and all deputies are reported to be safe.

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is now leading the investigation and that, per agency policy, all deputies are on administrative leave.

