Kwanzaa Celebration in Panama City
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New Year’s isn’t the only holiday being celebrated this weekend.

The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Gamma Gamma Chapter held a Kwanzaa event today. The event was held in Panama City at the Bay County Public Library on 11th street.

Kwanza is an African American holiday based on seven principles. This holiday promotes unity, self-determination, responsibility, economics, purpose, creativity, and faith. From December 26th to January first... Families light a candle each day to represent one of the seven principles.

Kwanza it is not a religious holiday and can be celebrated by anyone.

A member of the Phi Delta Kappa Gamma Gamma Chapter says Kwanzaa does good for the community.

”I think the community understands that we need to be more involved in our community.” said the Kwanzaa Celebration Chair Maria McCalister. “We need to get more people involved even if it’s for an hour and a half or two hours? And the reason for that is we are all neighbors here in Panama City. And so by having this celebration, coming out, and talking to people you may not have spoken to since last year. It does good for the community.”

December 30th, marks the fifth day is the fifth day of Kwanzaa... Which represents the principle Nia... Also known as purpose.

On this day those that celebrate are encouraged to look within and set goals that not only benefit you. But also, your community.

