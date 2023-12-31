One person injured in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was critically injured in a single-car crash in Calhoun County Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said a truck was traveling southbound on State Road 71 near Carlos Peavy Road around 10:30 a.m. They said the driver did not follow a curve in the road and the truck went off of the road onto the west shoulder. Troopers said the vehicle then crossed both north and southbound lanes before flipping over onto its driver’s side on the east shoulder.

Authorities said the driver, who was the only person in the truck, was thrown from the truck and sustained severe injuries. She was reportedly taken to an area hospital.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.