Pier Park Prepares for New Years Eve

The New Year's Eve Beach Ball event held at Pier Park(WJHG/WECP-TV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re practically counting down the minutes to the new year. But, before it arrives people are getting ready for the celebrations.

Saturday, volunteers gathered in pier park to blow up nearly 1,500 beach balls. These balls will then be placed in nets and strung up across Pier Park South. At 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, they will be dropping down onto the crowd for all.

“Once the balls drop and it goes off without a hitch, my heart is filled and to see everybody just absolutely amazed by the success of the ladder of drops as we go it just that’s it’s my favorite part, man. It it just really makes me happy,” Forest Green of Green Side Productions said.

This ball drop is intended for the kids and early birds, but everyone is invited to come watch.

Ring in the new year in Panama City Beach at Pier Park and grab you one. But be sure to arrive early as parking will be sparce.

