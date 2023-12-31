Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight will continue to be on trend with clear skies and cold temperatures. Lows will fall to near freezing inland and to the upper 30s and lower 40s along the coast.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, and closer to average with high temperatures in the low 60s across the panhandle. Sunny conditions will persist. It would be a good idea to bundle up for the ball drop though because low temperatures will fall into the 40′s.

Slightly more moisture and a shift in winds coming from the southwest will allow for New Years Day to be our warmest day of the week in the upper 60s alongside a 20% chance of rain.

Rain chances return again with a 60% chance by Wednesday evening as well as Saturday.

