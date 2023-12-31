Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A shift in winds coming out of the southwest has allowed for high temperatures to be a little but warmer today. However, temperatures will drop quickly tonight into the 40s across the panhandle. So, wear a coat for any outdoor activities!

The warmest day of the week will be tomorrow, on New Years Day, with highs in the upper 60s. A 20% chance of rain of rain returns for the evening and nighttime hours.

More impressive rain chances arrive by Wednesday afternoon as well as Saturday with a 60% chance of rain. As far as rainfall totals go, the panhandle is looking to see 2-3 inches of rain.

