Cyclist in critical condition after reckless driving

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after troopers say he fled from authorities.

On Sunday, deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a Yamaha motorcycle for traffic violations on U.S. Highway 331 S.

Officials say the male motorcyclist then fled westbound onto US Highway 98. Deputies reportedly did not chase after due to the danger it could cause other drivers.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist crashed into the back of a GMC pickup moments later while driving recklessly.

He was critically injured from the crash and 98 was temporarily shut down for investigation. Charges are pending.

