New Florida laws take effect on January 1

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The new year brings new laws in the Sunshine State. Here’s a list of some of the new state laws that take effect on New Year’s Day.

Move Over Law expansion - This is an extension of a law already in place in Florida, which requires drivers to safely move lanes when approaching law enforcement and emergency vehicles. The law now includes disabled vehicles.

Ethics Requirements for Public Officials - Public officials will be required to fill out a “Form 6″ that requires disclosure of all sources of income exceeding $1,000. This includes mayors and elected officials in municipalities. This is the same requirement that had already been in place for county and state elected officials.

Persons with Disabilities Registry - Local law enforcement can create a registry known as the Persons with Disabilities Registry that lists people with developmental, psychological or other disabilities. The registry is intended to list those whose disability or condition could impact how they interact with law enforcement officers.

Child Protective Investigative Services - The Florida Department of Children and Families will now handle child protection investigations in all counties within the state. Prior to this law, sheriffs in seven counties had handled their own child protection investigations. In the Panhandle, Walton was one of those counties.

State Park Campsite Reservations - Florida residents can make campsite reservations at state parks 11 months in advance. That’s one month ahead of non-residents, who can make reservations 10 months in advance.

Pretrial Release and Detention - This law puts restrictions on who is in charge of setting, reducing or altering bail. The Supreme Court will also be required to create a statewide bail bond schedule. The law also includes pretrial release and detention changes.

Lactation Spaces - County courthouses must provide a dedicated lactation space. The dedicated space has to be outside of a restroom. The requirement does not apply if new construction would have to take place to accommodate.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.