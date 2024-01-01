Two dead, three injured in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers report multiple people were injured and others killed in a single-car crash in Calhoun County on Sunday.

Troopers said a sedan with one driver and four passengers was headed east on State Road 20, just west of Charlie Wood Road. They said there was a curve in the road and the driver did not fully turn the car, leading it to drift onto the shoulder.

Troopers said the driver then overcorrected the car, and it sharply swerved back onto the road. The driver reportedly overcorrected the car again, which led to the vehicle rotating as it entered the south ditch.

While in the ditch, troopers said the car then began to flip over, throwing all but 1 person out of the car.

Troopers said the driver and one of the passengers both were critically injured, one passenger was seriously injured, and the other two passengers were killed.

The injured people were taken to area hospitals. At the time Florida Highway Patrol had released this information Sunday evening, they said they had not yet been able to confirm any of the car occupants’ identities, but said “an older female adult and a young male child lost their lives today.”

Troopers added a thank you to the agencies that assisted at the scene, and a special thank you to the witnesses who “sprang into action in attempts to render aid and attempt to save lives.”

