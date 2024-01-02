2024 Style Trends

Find your 2024 style with Plum Delightful
By Allison Baker
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A New Year has arrived and so have new fashion trends.

Whether you are a fan of ribbon in your hair, western boots, sneakers, or dark denim there is always something new you can add to your wardrobe.

The owner of Plum Delightful stopped by NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share some of the hot items many will wear this year.

For more information about Plum Delightful click here.

