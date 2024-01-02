Cold sunshine for today with rain for tomorrow

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar after a cold front and some upper-level clouds moved through late yesterday and last night. We’ll keep clear skies and plenty of sunshine around in the forecast for today.

However, it’s cold! Temperatures are dropping into the 30s this morning. Winds are light but adding to the chill out of the northeast. Feels like temperatures start off the day in the upper 20s across I-10 to low 30s on the coast. Dress warmly for the day ahead!

Temperatures only climb into the upper 40s by the end of the morning to near 50 by lunch. Highs today reach the mid 50s.

It’ll continue to be chilly heading into the midweek as we track another rain maker for Wednesday. Temperatures stay in the 30s and 50s through Thursday.

Rain chances return tomorrow as a low forms out of East Texas and slides across the Northern Gulf Coast. The rain chances rise throughout the morning eventually becoming likely in the afternoon. About a half inch to an inch of rain is possible. It clears out rather quickly Wednesday night and skies turn sunny into Thursday and Friday.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with chilly highs in the mid 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us chilly into the midweek with rain likely tomorrow and again Friday night into Saturday morning.

