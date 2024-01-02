PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new year means a lot of firsts, including the first baby born in Bay County in 2024.

The bundle of joy named Breani, made her entrance into the world at HCA Gulf Coast Hospital just before 5 a.m. on January 1st. Breani’s parents, Darin and Zulma, describe her as a blessing, and they are thankful she arrived healthy.

She was born weighing 7lbs, 13oz, and 20 inches long.

