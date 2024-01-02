First Baby Born In Bay County in 2024

FIRST BABY BORN IN BAY CO 2024
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new year means a lot of firsts, including the first baby born in Bay County in 2024.

The bundle of joy named Breani, made her entrance into the world at HCA Gulf Coast Hospital just before 5 a.m. on January 1st. Breani’s parents, Darin and Zulma, describe her as a blessing, and they are thankful she arrived healthy.

She was born weighing 7lbs, 13oz, and 20 inches long.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report multiple people were injured and others killed in a...
Two dead, three injured in Calhoun County crash
New laws take effect in the Sunshine State on January 1, 2024.
New Florida laws take effect on January 1
On Sunday, deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a Yamaha motorcycle...
Cyclist in critical condition after reckless driving
Penn guard Tyler Perkins, bottom, looks to pass as Houston guard Jamal Shead, center, defends...
Who’s the Best Team in the Big 12? See our Weekly Big 12 Power Rankings
Lynn Haven represented internationally to ring in the new year
Local bands march in major parades

Latest News

Check out these fun experiences!
Winter attractions at Gulf World Marine Park
Check out these fun experiences!
Winter attractions at Gulf World Marine Park
WCFR Saves Family's Home on New Year's Day.
Walton County Fire Rescue saves Freeport family’s home on New Years day
FIRST BABY BORN IN BAY CO 2024
FIRST BABY BORN IN BAY CO 2024